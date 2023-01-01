Lance Reddick reflects on importance of John Wick 'family' in last TV interview

Lance Reddick reflected on the importance of his John Wick "family" during his final TV interview.

The actor/musician passed away at his Studio City, Los Angeles home on 17 March at the age of 60. The cause of death remains unknown.

Earlier in March, Lance pre-taped an interview alongside his John Wick: Chapter 4 co-stars, Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane, for The Kelly Clarkson Show, with the conversation airing on Thursday.

When asked about the differences between the latest instalment in the action franchise and the earlier movies, Lance commented, "I feel like for the first time we see Ian's character (Winston Scott)... where it gets personal for him. And his trajectory throughout the rest of the film is about loyalty and friendship, and for the first time, revenge."

He then went on to highlight how the idea of family is an important theme in the feature.

"When I watched the film, I was struck by how... I mean, every one of these films looks great... but incredibly beautiful (this one is). Especially (for) a film that moves so much. It has so much, almost relentless, action. It's stunningly gorgeous to watch," he continued. "But the other thing for me is, family is such a huge theme in this particular film, more than any others, literal family. But also, you'll see with the three of us, how it's not just the family you're born into but the family you created. How much we really are family."

In response, Ian noted that he believes having Chad Stahelski serve as the director on all four films was key to the franchise's success.

"The fact that Chad has made all four is hugely important. So, there's a deep understanding of each other and a deep empathy for the story," he added.

John Wick: Chapter 4, which Chad and Keanu have dedicated in memory of Lance, opens in cinemas on Friday.