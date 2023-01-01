Courteney Cox cleans new Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Courteney Cox recently visited her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and gave it a quick clean.



The Friends actress channelled her famous clean freak character Monica Geller by taking a trip to Hollywood armed with paper towels and cleaning products from her Homecourt line.



The Instagram video, soundtracked to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton, began with a close-up of pedestrians walking all over Courteney's star, which was unveiled in February. She then emerged from a cafe and cleaned her star as she muttered, "Literally right on the star."



Later, Courteney addressed the group of pedestrians, yelling, "You can go around!"



After her star was cleaned, the 58-year-old proceeded to clean her co-star Jennifer Aniston's plaque as well as those honouring Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon.



In the caption, the actress simply wrote, "Someone's gotta do it."



Reese thanked Courteney for her service in the comments, writing, "Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!!"



Meanwhile, fellow Friends star Lisa Kudrow called the video "only the best thing ever" and comedian David Spade jokingly asked Courteney why she didn't clean his star too.



The Scream actress was presented with the 2,750th star on the Walk of Fame in late February and called it a "surreal" experience.



"This is just really surreal, because I'm from Birmingham, Alabama, and the only time that you see your name on a sidewalk is if you did it yourself with a stick and the wet cement," she joked.



Lisa and Jennifer attended the star-unveiling ceremony.