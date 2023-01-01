Brie Larson confirms split from Elijah Allan-Blitz

Brie Larson has confirmed she is no longer dating Elijah Allan-Blitz.



The Captain Marvel actress went public with her romance with the actor/director in July 2019, six months after she called off her engagement to Phantom Planet frontman Alex Greenwald.



In a cover interview with Harper's Bazaar published on Thursday, Brie revealed she is single.



"I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open," she shared.



Brie also noted that she would like to have children one day, adding, "How that happens, when that happens, in what capacity - I don't know."



Elsewhere in the interview, the 33-year-old admitted that she needed to recalibrate both personally and professionally three years ago. She kept being offered roles similar to her Oscar-winning turn in 2015's Room and felt she would soon need to make big life choices.



"I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30," she explained. "What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?"



Brie also confessed that she doesn't know "what she's doing" in her private life.



"I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not," the star stated. "Artistically, I always understood that. But for some reason, as me, it's been totally different. You can follow me around on set and be like, 'Wow, she really knows what she's doing.' And then I go home and I'm like, 'I don't know what I'm doing.' I get insecure, and I think I'm not enough, or I have a hard time asking for help or speaking up for myself in relationships."



Brie and Alex were in a relationship between 2013 and 2019.