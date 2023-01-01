Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared bank account at start of career

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shared a bank account when they were starting out in Hollywood.

During an interview for The Bill Simmons Podcast, the longtime friends and collaborators revealed that they shared funds as young actors in the 1980s.

"It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions," said Damon, to which Affleck noted: "We were going to help each other and be there for each other. It was like, 'You're not going to be alone. I'm not going to be alone. Let's go out there and do this together.'"

The Bourne Identity actor went on to explain that he and the Gone Baby Gone star used to deposit any money they made into the account.

"As long as one of us had money we knew the power wasn't going to get shut off. After doing (the 1993 film) Geronimo I probably had $35,000 in the bank. I was like, 'We're good for a year,'" the 52-year-old recalled, adding that they tried to be strict about how they spent the cash. "You were allowed to go to (auditions in) New York with the money. You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go to (an arcade) and play video games. Eventually, we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never f**king worked."

Affleck, 50, and Damon hit the mainstream in the mid-1990s after they co-wrote and starred in 1997's Good Will Hunting, for which they won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

They are currently promoting their new film AIR, which chronicles the origin of the Air Jordan shoe collection.

The sports drama, also starring Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, and Viola Davis, will open in U.S. cinemas on 5 April.