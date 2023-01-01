Diane Keaton believes it's 'highly unlikely' she'll date again

Diane Keaton is happily single.

During an interview for AARP magazine, the Annie Hall actress declared that she has no desire to date again.

“I don’t date,” she said. “Highly unlikely. I don’t remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is So-and-So. I’d like to take you out.’ They don’t happen. Of course not.”

In the past, Diane had high-profile relationships with the likes of Woody Allen, Al Pacino, and Warren Beatty. However, she never married.

These days, the star is content spending time with her adopted children Dexter, 28, and Duke, 23, as well as her dog Reggie.

“A friend of mine gave her to me,” the 77-year-old shared of the golden retriever. “I didn’t even ask for her. He came to me and said, ‘I think you need this dog.’ I was like, ‘OK, I guess?’ Of course, now I just love her. Dogs are irresistible. They’re just idiots. Reggie is a big jerk, and she’s a great jerk, and she’s hilarious.”