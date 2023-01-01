Mary J. Blige to produce two movies based on her songs

Mary J. Blige has signed up to executive produce two movies based on her songs.

Lifetime executives announced on Thursday that the cable channel is developing two television movies based on Blige's hits Real Love and Strength of a Woman.

The singer herself will serve as an executive producer via her production company Blue Butterfly, according to Deadline.

Real Love and Strength of a Woman both star Ajiona Alexus and Da'Vinchi, with Princess Davis, Austin Anozie, Shiraine Haas and Garfield Wilson rounding out the cast.

In Real Love, 18-year-old Kendra (played by Alexus) attends a college in North Carolina on a scholarship, where she is paired with Ben (Da'Vinchi) in a photography class and falls for him.

In Strength of a Woman, which is set 15 years later, Kendra is a successful photographer in a failed marriage with another man, when Ben unexpectedly comes back into her life.

Camrus Johnson will direct Real Love with a script from Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram. The latter also wrote the script for Strength of a Woman, directed by Shari Lynette Carpenter.

The movies will be released on back-to-back Saturdays beginning on 10 June.

Blige released Real Love as a single in 1992 and Strength of a Woman appeared on her 2017 album of the same name.