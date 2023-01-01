Laurence Fishburne is having a ball in the John Wick franchise

Laurence Fishburne gets to bring out his bravado in the 'John Wick' franchise.

The 61-year-old actor reprises his role as The Bowery King in 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and believes that the role gets the best from him as an actor.

Laurence told ComicBook.com about playing the character: "It was pretty easy, man. It was on the page.

"That whole opening thing with the speech about, 'I was here before the beginning of time!' The way he gets to set the table, and it allows me to use my voice in a really beautiful way in the tunnel with all the reverberation. The way Chad (Stahelski) shot it, it was really mysterious and cool.

"I love this movie because it's so much fun. Just playing The Bowery King, I get to have so much fun doing it."

Laurence also believes that the new film will be a fitting tribute to Lance Reddick, who plays Charon, after he tragically passed away at the age of 60 last week.

'The Matrix' actor told The Hollywood Reporter: "We love Lance. We miss Lance. He's the heart of these movies in many movies. We lost our brother, but we made a beautiful movie and it's the best of all of them.

"I think people are going to love it and, you know, that's what it's about. At the end of the day, he wouldn't want us to not do this."

Fishburne has previously starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' and is looking forward to the upcoming flick 'Captain America: New World Order'.

He said: "You know, I'm a big MCU guy. I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as much as I would love to be in it, I'm happy being a fan and waiting for whatever's coming. Yeah, man like I just heard in Atlanta, I heard they're getting ready to do another Captain America!... Bring it, I'm buying tickets dude!"