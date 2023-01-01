Jeremy Renner reunited with snowplough following accident

Jeremy Renner has been reunited with the snowplough that run him over in January.

The Avengers actor was hospitalised on 1 January after he was run over by his snowplough while clearing snow outside of his home near Reno, Nevada. The heavy machinery was taken away as part of the investigation into the accident, and it was returned to Renner after more than three months on Thursday.

The 52-year-old seemed thrilled by the reunion, writing on his Instagram Stories: "She's finally Making her way home!" with praying hands and smiley face emojis.

He also posted footage of the snowplough, or snowcat, being driven down a road, with a police car leading the way.

"The cat get a police escort... feels like the Green mile (sic)," he wrote, referring to the 1999 movie about a prison officer working on death row.

The Hawkeye star suffered blunt chest trauma, orthopaedic injuries and more than 30 broken bones in the accident. He has been keeping fans updated on his progress as he recovers from his injuries at home.

In the Washoe County Sheriff's Office report, it was revealed that Renner used his PistenBully machine, which runs on a track, to pull his grown nephew's truck out of the snow. While they stood outside, the machine started to roll so Renner tried to re-enter the cab, and he was "pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over".