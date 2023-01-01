Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce 'difficult decision' to divorce

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are to divorce.

In a joint statement posted to social media on Friday, the Legally Blonde actress and Hollywood talent agent revealed that they are parting ways after almost 12 years of marriage.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they commented. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Reese and Jim went on to note that they are committed to co-parenting their 10-year-old son Tennessee.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the pair added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The A-list couple started dating in 2010 and tied the knot on 26 March 2011.

Previously, Reese was married to Ryan Phillippe - the father of her two older children - between 1999 and 2007.