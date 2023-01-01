Sam Claflin found listening to himself sing for Daisy Jones & The Six 'horrifying'

Sam Claflin found listening to himself sing in Daisy Jones & The Six to be a "horrifying experience".

The British actor plays singer-songwriter Billy Dunne in the new TV miniseries, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which chronicles a fictional band in the 1970s.

Reflecting on the process of preparing to play a musician, Sam admitted that he initially found himself out of his depth.

"Having to sit in a recording studio listening to yourself over and over again was a horrifying experience," he said in an interview for the latest issue of British GQ magazine. "I think there's a line in the series where (someone says that) to be a musician you have to have an ego. I wouldn't say that's me."

"I was one of the last they (auditioned) and the way I saw it was they'd seen everyone else and just had to make do," the 36-year-old continued, adding jokingly: "I know. I'm working on this in therapy."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sam recalled how he found it easy to tap into his emotions as Billy on set as he was still going through a turbulent time in his personal life.

The Peaky Blinders star and actress Laura Haddock, who share two children, split in 2019 following six years of marriage.

"These emotions are still quite raw for me," he continued. "I can just take from that and put myself in this situation because I lived through it."

Daisy Jones & The Six, also starring Riley Keough and Camila Morrone, is now streaming via Prime Video.