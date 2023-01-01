Nicolas Cage open to playing Dracula in Renfield sequel

Nicolas Cage would love to revisit Dracula for a 'Renfield' sequel.

The 59-year-old actor loved putting his own spin on Bram Stoker's iconic vampire creation for the new movie, while the movie has also given him a chance to work with Nicholas Hoult again after first teaming up on 'The Weather Man'.

Asked if he'd return for a follow up, he told Collider: "If there’s room for it. I mean, I'm happy with the time that I had to play Dracula for Universal in this film, and I'm very happy I got to support Nic.

"I've been wanting to work with him for a while again. You know, I enjoyed our time on 'The Weather Man'.

"I think it plays beautifully. I think what he brought to this character is totally brand new, and I'm very happy to be a part of that."

However, Cage described the opportunity to take on such a legendary role as a once in a lifetime offer.

He made the point while noting he "wasn't intimidated" by working on what director Chris McKay referred to as a direct sequel to 1931's 'Dracula'.

He said: "Well, I think that whenever – ;Whenever?' I mean, that sounds ridiculous. When do you get a phone call from Universal saying, 'We want you to play Dracula?' That's never gonna happen again. It's like every, maybe, 100 years?

"I wasn't intimidated by it because my Dracula's — you know, I'm sure Bela Lugosi's great in the role and he launched a billion viewers, but he wasn't my Dracula.

"My Dracula was Christopher Lee in the Hammer Horror films. So I thought, ‘what can I do, and contribute, and bring my own special sauce?’

"So I wasn't challenged by being asked to be the Dracula that we've seen so many times before. I thought there was something I could bring to it."