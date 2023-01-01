Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are going to be parents.

Earlier the week, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress sparked speculation that she was pregnant when she was photographed in New York City with a baby bump visible under her black hoodie.

And on Saturday, a representative for Daniel confirmed to E! News that he and Erin, 38, are expecting a baby.

The Harry Potter actor, 33, and Erin have been in a relationship since 2012, having met on the set of Kill Your Darlings.

Previously, the British star told Newsweek that he would prefer to keep his future children out of the limelight.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist... I would love them to be around film sets," he said. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Film sets are wonderful places."

Daniel added, "I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."