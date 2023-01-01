Millie Bobby Brown to publish debut novel

Millie Bobby Brown is to publish her debut novel later this year.

Over the weekend, the Stranger Things star announced that she has signed a deal with editors at HarperCollins imprint William Morrow to release Nineteen Steps.

Described as a work of historical fiction, Millie explained that the book is inspired by her Nanny Ruth.

The story follows 18-year-old Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, London during World War II and ends up falling in love with an American airman named Ray.

“I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honoured to keep her story alive,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, executive editor Liz Stein described the book as “heartwarming and heartbreaking” as well as a “tender, inspiring story about female resilience and the human spirit”.

Nineteen Steps is scheduled to hit shelves on 12 September.