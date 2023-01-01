Jane Fonda claims Jennifer Lopez 'never apologised' for Monster-in-Law slap

Jane Fonda has claimed Jennifer Lopez "never apologised" for accidentally cutting her eyebrow during a scene for Monster-in-Law.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, the legendary actress recalled filming a memorable moment on the set of the 2005 romantic comedy in which Jennifer's character Charlie slaps Jane's Viola amid a tense sequence.

"The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene. I slap her, she slaps me," the 85-year-old summarised. "Well, Jennifer - as per Jennifer - she had this enormous diamond ring. And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow."

After a pause, Jane added, "She's never apologised."

Jennifer, 53, has not yet responded to the star's claim.

Previously, the entertainer addressed the incident in a 2019 YouTube video, alleging that she was "mortified" and did apologise for the slap.

"She really, really went for it and so did I - and then I punched her in the eye by mistake," J.Lo commented while watching the clip. "Ouch!"

She added in the video, "I was (like), 'Oh, I'm so sorry,' and she was like, 'It's fine, it's fine!' She didn't care. She's such a gangster b**ch. I just love her."