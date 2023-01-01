Amanda Bynes's psychiatric hold extended

Amanda Bynes's psychiatric hold has reportedly been extended by at least one week.



According to sources for TMZ, the Easy A star's psychiatric hold at an undisclosed hospital has been extended for at least another week. She was reportedly admitted after being found out in Los Angeles nude last weekend.



The outlet reported that Amanda, 36, flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, before calling 911 herself. She was allegedly taken to a police station unharmed, where a mental health team determined she would be placed under a psychiatric hold.



"Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Blvd at around 1 am on Saturday. No one really recognised her or noticed her," an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight after the story of Amanda's admittance broke. "A woman started walking with her and tried to help her. Amanda asked the woman to hold her. Amanda said she did not want to go home and noted that her boyfriend kicked her out."



According to TMZ, her ex-fiancé Paul Michael has claimed he hasn't lived with the Hairspray star since January. She was reportedly last seen at their old shared apartment earlier this month.