Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham during joint gym session

Victoria Beckham teased her husband David Beckham over his level of effort at the gym over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Spice Girl alum showcased their private gym session by sharing two photos of their different workout routines.

In one of the photos, David, 47, can be seen lying on the floor, stretching his legs and using a massage gun on his bare chest while scrolling through his phone. In the other photo - a mirror selfie - Victoria can be seen working up a sweat on the stair climber while her sports star husband looks on.

Poking fun at David, Victoria captioned the images, "While one of us works really hard… the other one looks great not doing much," tagging their trainer Bobby Rich.

David seemingly responded on Sunday by posting footage of himself doing pull-ups at the gym. In the caption of his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "@victoriabeckham Someone found it weird that I was working out in @dbeyewear (sunglasses)."

Victoria has previously opened up about her rigorous diet and disciplined exercise routine, emphasising that it's the key to her happiness.

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine, she revealed her fitness regimen kicks off between 5:30 and 6:00 am with a 7km run on the treadmill. The routine consists of a combination of fast walking, jogging, and running uphill, during which she indulges in watching TV shows and documentaries.

"Then I work out with a trainer – 30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she added.