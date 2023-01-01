Jeremy Renner walking again following snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has shared a video of himself walking again after his snowplough accident.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, the Hawkeye star updated fans on his recovery three months after being run over by his snowplough near his home in Reno, Nevada in January.

The video showed the Avengers actor walking on an anti-gravity treadmill and explaining to a man next to him that it helps him put less body weight on his legs.

In the clip, Jeremy could be heard saying, "It's like having a cane."

The man told the actor he is doing "the walking motion" himself, and Jeremy replied that his legs were only taking "40 per cent of my weight" thanks to the machine.

He captioned the video, "Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will." He also posted the clip on Twitter, alongside the caption: "I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will."

In January this year, Jeremy was run over by his snowplough and rushed to the hospital after suffering "blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries". The 52-year-old, who is now recovering at home, later revealed that he broke over 30 bones in the accident.

The video comes just days after Jeremy celebrated being reunited with his snowplough. It was returned home after being taken away by authorities as part of the investigation into the accident.