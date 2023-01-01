John Boyega shares update on Attack the Block sequel

John Boyega has shared a development update on the long-awaited sequel to his 2011 movie Attack the Block.

To coincide with the 10th anniversary of the sci-fi comedy-horror's release in May 2021, writer/director Joe Cornish announced he was making a sequel, with Boyega to reprise his breakout role as Moses.

During a new interview with Metro.co.uk, Boyega revealed where he and Cornish are in the development process.

"Joe is in the writing lab, cooking that, writing up something cool. I had a treatment from him like two months ago. So now our boy is cooking up a good old draft," the Star Wars actor shared. "We've penned ideas, brainstormed, we've been in London and met up, traced every character to where they've been, where they're coming from. We've looked at London, how much has changed in the various environments we shot in."

He added, "We're very, very excited with prep for doing this. I think a lot of people are excited to see it."

The original film, which also starred Jodie Whittaker and Nick Frost, followed a teenage street gang who have to defend themselves from predatory alien invaders on a council estate in South London.

When the follow-up was announced in 2021, the 31-year-old told Deadline, "Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."

Boyega will also serve as a producer on the sequel.