Elijah Wood is second-time father

Elijah Wood recently became a father of two.

During an interview for WSJ. Magazine published on Monday, The Lord of the Rings actor revealed that he and his partner Mette-Marie Kongsved secretly welcomed a daughter in early 2022.

“(We have) a three-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early. I like getting up early, I like starting the day,” he told the outlet of his morning routine.

Previously, it was reported that Elijah and Danish film producer Mette-Marie had become parents to a son back in 2019.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Yellowjackets star admitted that he has no desire to start posting about his private life on social media.

“I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn’t necessarily want to share with the world,” the 42-year-old added. “An account that’s public-facing would really change what I share. It’s not like I’m sharing anything that I wouldn’t want to go out, but I’m a relatively private person.”