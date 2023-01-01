Brooke Shields claims ex Andre Agassi 'smashed trophies' over Friends guest role

Brooke Shields has claimed her ex-husband Andre Agassi "smashed all his trophies" after she licked Matt LeBlanc's fingers in an episode of Friends.

In the 1996 Super Bowl episode, LeBlanc's character Joey goes on a date with his stalker Erika, played by Shields, who creepily licks his fingers in a restaurant.

Speaking to The New Yorker, Shields revealed that her then-boyfriend, tennis ace Agassi, "stormed out" of the taping because she made him seem like "a fool".

"Andre was in the audience supporting me, and he stormed out. He said, 'Everybody's making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behaviour.' I'm, like, 'It's comedy! What is the matter with you?'" she recalled. "(He) smashed all his trophies. Who wins for that? That's just - don't!"

The 57-year-old added, "I learned later that he was addicted to crystal meth at that point, so that irrational behaviour I'm sure had something to do with that."

In his 2009 autobiography, Open, Agassi admitted to using meth in 1997, the same year he and Shields got married. They split in 1999.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Suddenly Susan star revealed that LeBlanc was a considerate co-star for the scene.

She remembered, "He was cute - he was, like, 'I’ve washed my hands and they’re all clean.' I was, like, 'I had a mint!'"