Liv Tyler to reprise Incredible Hulk role in Captain America New World Order

Liv Tyler is to star in 'Captain America: New World Order'.

The 45-year-old actress will reprise her role as 'The Incredible Hulk' scientist Betty Ross - the daughter of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross - in the fourth film in the 'Captain America' franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tyler appeared as the cellular biologist opposite Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/ Hulk in the 2008 movie, but he was later replaced by Mark Ruffalo for 2012 movie 'The Avengers'.

In 'Captain America: New World Order', Harrison Ford will portray General Thaddeus after taking over the role from William Hurt, following the actor's death aged 71 in March 2022.

Anthony Mackie is to portray Sam Wilson/ Captain America in the movie, while Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly are also among the ensemble cast for the film, which is scheduled for release in May 2024.

General Ross is a top-ranking military official who was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 1962 and he leads the team of anti-heroes known as the Thunderbolts.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' creator Malcolm Spellman wrote the script for the superhero movie with the show's staff writer Dalan Musson producing with Marvel chief Kevin Feige.

Ford had previously claimed that Marvel had "killed" the success of its superhero films by releasing too many of them.

Discussing his return as Indiana Jones in the upcoming fifth film, 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', he said: "I don't really want to give them what they wanna see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. The Marvel movies are a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way round - they killed it."