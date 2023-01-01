Gina Rodriguez developing Princess of South Beach TV adaptation

Gina Rodriguez has signed on to executive produce the TV series adaptation of the Princess of South Beach podcast.

The Jane the Virgin star will executive produce the series adaptation of the scripted podcast telenovela under her I Can & I Will Productions banner. She is not currently attached to star in the Netflix series, reports Deadline.

The Princess of South Beach podcast follows twin sisters Maria del Carmen and Gloria, who were separated at birth. While Gloria was raised by a wealthy family, Maria del Carmen was raised in a convent.

When Gloria is killed in a freak accident, Maria del Carmen assumes her identity and comes to discover that Gloria's family isn't as perfect as she thought.

In the original podcast, both Maria and Gloria were voiced by West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the English version and Sheryl Rubio in the Spanish version. Their co-stars included Raul Esparza, Gina Torres and Danny Pino.

The podcast has been renewed for a second season, set for release in English and Spanish this autumn.