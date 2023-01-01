Jessica Chastain to lead The Savant limited series

Jessica Chastain has been tapped to star in the upcoming limited series, The Savant.

Apple executives announced on Monday that The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress has signed on to star in their eight-episode limited series.

Produced for Apple TV+, The Savant is inspired by a true story first published in Cosmopolitan magazine in August 2019. The article told the story of a woman who became known as "the Savant" as she infiltrated hate groups online to help stop large-scale public attacks, according to Variety.

As well as starring, Chastain will executive produce the series under her Freckle Films banner, alongside Kelly Carmichael. Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Giles and Hearst Magazines SVP of development Brian Madden have also signed on to executive produce.

Original Cosmopolitan feature writer, Andrea Stanley, has agreed to consult on the adaptation of her article.

Melissa James Gibson, known for The Americans and House of Cards, will serve as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner, while A Private War's Matthew Heineman will direct and executive produce.

Apple did not reveal the rest of the cast, a potential release date, or a production schedule.

Chastain has previously appeared on TV screens in Scenes from a Marriage and George & Tammy. She won a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries earlier this year for her portrayal of Tammy Wynette in the latter series.