Questlove to direct live-action remake of The Aristocats

Questlove has been set to direct a live-action remake of Disney's The Aristocats.



The Summer of Soul director - whose real name is Ahmir Khalib Thompson - will make his feature film directing debut with a live-action/hybrid reimagining of the 1970 animated musical, according to Deadline.



The original followed a family of Parisian felines who learned that they would inherit a fortune from their owner, before a jealous butler kidnapped them and dumped them in the country. They teamed up with a tomcat named Thomas O'Malley to make it back home.



After news broke of Questlove's involvement in the remake, the musician and filmmaker shared Deadline's story on his Instagram page.



"They chose I to chase the cat," he wrote in the caption. "I basically have 2 life goals: 1. Don't dismiss my dreams & 2. Get out of my own way."



He also called the news "a life changing announcement about my directing future" on Twitter.



As well as directing, The Roots frontman will also oversee music for the film and executive produce alongside Two One Five Entertainment's Tarik Trotter, Shawn Gee, and Zarah Zohlman.



Will Gluck and Keith Bunin have penned the script.



Questlove won the Oscar for Best Documentary for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) in 2022.