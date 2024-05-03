Liv Tyler returning to Marvel for Captain America: New World Order

Liv Tyler is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time in 15 years.

The Lord of the Rings actress is set to reprise her role as Betty Ross in the fourth Captain America movie, titled Captain America: New World Order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tyler played the scientist for the first and only time in 2008's The Incredible Hulk alongside Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/Hulk. Betty was Bruce's love interest and the daughter of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross.

Harrison Ford has already been cast as General Ross. The Indiana Jones star is taking over the role from the late William Hurt, who played General Ross several times before he died in March 2022.

New World Order will mark the first Captain America movie with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in the title role, following on from the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Captain America mantle was previously inhabited by Chris Evans' character Steve Rogers.

In addition to Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson is reprising his role as Samuel Sterns from The Incredible Hulk. Meanwhile, Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez are playing their characters from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Shira Haas has a new role.

The Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah is directing the MCU flick from a script by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

Production on Captain America: New World Order has begun, with a release date set for 3 May 2024.