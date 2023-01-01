Hugh Grant has never played Dungeons & Dragons despite starring in film

Hugh Grant has never played Dungeons & Dragons despite featuring in the new movie.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, host Stephen asked the British actor whether he knew what his con artist character Forge Fitzwilliam would be categorised as in the popular table-top role-playing game.

"I've been told I'm a rogue. I've never understood it. I'm ashamed, here I am promoting the film and I've never played it," Hugh replied.

Stephen then went on to ask if he would consider playing the board game one day.

"Not yet, but maybe tonight's the night? I think Chris Pine occasionally tried (to play on set), there was talk of it," he continued. "Films are so weird now. In the old days, by the end of the second week, you were all getting drunk in the evening and having dinner and falling in love with each other and all that. But all that stopped because of telephones. Everyone goes home and looks at Twitter. So sad. You know, (Quentin) Tarantino bans telephones from his sets. And quite right too."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, also starring Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in cinemas on 31 March.