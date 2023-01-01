Priyanka Chopra felt 'pushed into corner' working on Bollywood films

Priyanka Chopra decided to stop making Bollywood films when she started to feel "pushed into a corner".

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that aired on Monday, the Indian actress explained why she chose to leave her successful film career in her homeland behind in order to pursue new opportunities in America.

"I've never said this so I'm going to say it because you'll make me feel safe," she began. "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me for reasons, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

Around 2011, Priyanka was also approached by an agent and asked if she'd like to start making music.

"This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people," the 40-year-old claimed. "It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

Eventually, Priyanka packed up and moved to the U.S., where she quickly landed a deal with Interscope Records.

"I worked with Pitbull, will.i.am, Pharrell, Matthew Koma, and many incredible artists. I had dinner with Bruce Springsteen and his wife, I met JAY-Z and Beyoncé!" she exclaimed, before emphasising that her heart was always with acting. "I got completely caught up in this music thing and thought, 'I am a popstar now, forget about this movie thing', quickly to realise I was much better at my day job."

Priyanka is currently promoting her new Prime Video series, Citadel.