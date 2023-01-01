Emily Ratajkowski 'not afraid' of having more children as single mother

Emily Ratajkowski is "not afraid" of having more children as a single parent.

The model, who shares a two-year-old son named Sylvester with her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, revealed in a subscription-only question and answer session that she likes "parenting on my own" and is open to having more by herself.

"I think I definitely would like to have more children - I really love being a mum. I'm not sure I'm going to find somebody that I want to raise a child with," the 31-year-old said, reports the Daily Mail.

"I personally wouldn't be afraid of getting pregnant and giving birth as a single woman," she continued. "That doesn't mean I'm saying that's the best way to do it or the only way to do it but I very much see that for my future - deciding to do IVF in my late-30s to give Sly a sibling.

"I think marriage is really hard, partnership is really hard and when you bring kids into the mix it's 1,000 times more difficult, so in some ways, it (being a single mum) can streamline it a bit."

The Gone Girl star also admitted that she has had conversations with a gynaecologist about possibly freezing her eggs in the future, and urged single mothers not to worry about kids affecting their ability to date.

"I'm so sorry to say this - men think with their d**ks. And they're just not that advanced," she explained. "A woman would be like, 'I don't even know if I can go on a first date with this guy - he has two kids,'" she explained. "Guys are just not there. So they'll be in love with you and they'll be like, 'Oh s**t, she has two kids - guess I'm a stepdad.'"

Since she filed for divorce from Sebastian, Emily has been linked to Eric André and Pete Davidson. She was snapped kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo over the weekend.