Nick Cannon doesn't offer mothers of his children 'monthly allowance'

Nick Cannon has insisted he doesn't offer the mothers of his children a "monthly allowance".

During a radio interview for Hot 104.1 on Monday, the TV presenter described himself as a "provider" while referring to his large brood.

Nick then went on to note that he doesn't give his baby mamas a "monthly allowance" or "set amount" of money - but maintained that he presents his partners with whatever they require.

"I don't give myself that (guideline). What they need, they get it," he explained, according to Page Six. "There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive."

Nick also touched upon his unconventional family dynamic.

"Everybody has their challenges - but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into (this world), that's the best gift any man could ask for," the 42-year-old continued. "Regardless of what goes on in any scenario... I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."

In recent years, Nick has hit headlines for fathering children with multiple partners.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden, daughter Powerful Queen, and baby son Rise with Brittany Bell; and twin boys Zion and Zillion as well as infant daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick is also a father to a son named Legendary with Bre Tiesi, a daughter called Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and a baby girl named Halo with Alyssa Scott.

Sadly, Nick and Alyssa's son Zen died at the age of five months in December 2021 following a battle with cancer.