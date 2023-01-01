Camila Morrone was in 'lot of pain' while shooting finale of Daisy Jones & The Six

Camila Morrone was in a "lot of pain" while shooting the last episode of Daisy Jones & The Six.

In the new TV series, the actress portrays Camila Alvarez, the wife of the lead character Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), and the photographer of the fictional '70s band starring Daisy Jones (Riley Keough).

Opening up about shooting the show in an interview for the spring 2023 issue of Wonderland magazine, Camila revealed that she experienced deep emotional pain while shooting a pivotal scene for the finale.

"I remember being in a lot of pain in the last episode when she's wearing the purple dress when she's asking him, 'What can she give you that I can't?' I think that scene was very mature and very adult and composed," she recalled. "It wasn't erratic with screaming, it was a really deep-centred pain of not feeling like enough and loving someone so deeply, but not being able to make them happy."

Reflecting further, Camila added: "I think that day kind of shook me up quite a bit."

Elsewhere in the chat, the rising star promoted her upcoming movie Gonzo Girl, in which she plays Alley Russo.

The drama, marking Patricia Arquette's feature directorial debut, is based on the 2015 novel of the same title by Cheryl Della Pietra.