Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter claims actress was 'shocked' at skiing incident

Gwyneth Paltrow’s children have shared their testimony in the actress’s ski crash trial.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, as the Goop founder’s ski crash trial continued on Tuesday, her daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, took to the witness stand.

Paltrow has been sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson for allegedly crashing into him while skiing in 2016, leaving the 76-year-old injured.

The actress filed a countersuit against Sanderson, alleging he instead crashed into her, necessitating a trial.

On Tuesday, a member of Paltrow’s legal team read a deposition by Moses, in which he recalled “briefly seeing the collision” while skiing alongside his instructor.

“I recognised the equipment she was wearing because I know what she wears when she skis and then I realised it was my mom. So I was standing around and I realised it was my mother,” the deposition read. “When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy. She was saying something along the lines of, ‘What the f**k? You just ran into me.’”

Apple’s deposition revealed she was not present for the crash but heard a commotion soon after, then learned of the incident when she next met up with her family for lunch.

Her deposition described Paltrow as “a bit shocked” post-crash, recalling the actress saying, “This a*****e ran into me. He ran right into my back.”

It continued that Apple “had never seen my mom shaken up like that and she was very clearly visibly upset and she had some sort of pain. She was in a little bit of pain and I remember that’s why she went to the spa to get a massage.”

Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin.