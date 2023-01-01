Lukas Gage 'very much in love' with Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage has gushed over his boyfriend Chris Appleton.

During an appearance on the Today show, The White Lotus star was asked about dating the 39-year-old British hairstylist.

"I think this mane needed to be tamed," Lukas joked. "I also needed to be tamed."

Calling Chris "a good-looking man", the actor added, "I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love."

Last month, reports surfaced that Lukas and Chris had sparked a romance after they shared photos from their trip to Mexico together on Instagram. Chris confirmed they were in a relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show in mid-March and they made their red carpet debut as a couple shortly after.

"(There's) something about being in London. I got a taste of the Brits and couldn't help myself," Lukas, who filmed You season four in London, shared on Today. "We have fun together. We go on adventures. It's the best."

Chris previously told Drew: "Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."