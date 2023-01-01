Matthew Macfadyen joins cast of Deadpool 3

Matthew Macfadyen has reportedly joined the cast of Deadpool 3.

The British actor, who is best known for playing Tom Wamsgans in Succession, has reportedly been cast in an unknown role in the third instalment in the Deadpool franchise, according to Deadline.

The Pride & Prejudice star joins a cast which already includes Ryan Reynolds, who is back as the titular anti-hero, and Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his role as Wolverine. The Crown's Emma Corrin has also signed on to play an unknown character, although reports suggest they will serve as the villain.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy from a script written by returning scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Levy, Reynolds and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will serve as producers.

The movie is scheduled to begin shooting in London in May ahead of a theatrical release in November 2024.

Levy previously assured Collider that the film will be just as R-rated and violent as the previous two despite the threequel now being a part of the Disney/Marvel family.

Macfadyen can currently be seen playing Shiv Roy's husband Tom in the fourth and final season of Succession, for which he has won a TV BAFTA, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award. The premiere episode debuted on Sunday.