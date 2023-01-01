The X-Files creator reveals Ryan Coogler is developing reboot

The X-Files creator Chris Carter has revealed director Ryan Coogler is developing a reboot.

During a Monday appearance on the podcast On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko, Carter shared that the Black Panther director has been working on a remake of the popular '90s sci-fi show.

"I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast," Carter said. "So, he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory."

The X-Files starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, who investigated cases involving the paranormal for nine seasons between 1993 and 2002, two more series between 2016 and 2018 and two spin-off movies.

Carter added that The X-Files would be a totally different show made today, because "we're steeped in conspiracies".

Coogler's production banner Proximity Media has been under a five-year exclusive deal with Disney Television since 2021.

Neither Coogler nor representatives for the original show's production company 20th Television, which is owned by Disney, have confirmed the news.