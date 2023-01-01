Ben Affleck and Matt Damon rejected pitch for Good Will Hunting sequel

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon recently rejected a pitch for a sequel to their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting.



The childhood friends gained prominence in Hollywood after they wrote and starred in the drama, for which they won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar.



In an interview with Variety, Damon revealed that Affleck was recently approached about making a Good Will Hunting follow-up after more than 25 years.



"Someone just tried to pitch Ben Good Will Hunting 2," The Bourne Identity star divulged. "I s**t you not - that happened. He told me today. He was like, 'You're not going to believe what I heard.' This was a flat-out sequel. I don't get it."



The original film, directed by Gus Van Sant, told the story of the self-taught genius Will Hunting, played by Damon. He was joined by Affleck as his good friend Chuckie Sullivan as well as the late Robin Williams, Stellan Skarsgard and Minnie Driver.



Speaking to Variety's Marc Malkin later, Affleck shook his head when he discovered Damon had let slip about the pitch.



"Matt is always telling stories that he should not be telling," Affleck stated.



When pushed for more details about the idea, the Argo actor/director simply laughed and added, "It's not a sequel we're going to pursue."



Affleck and Damon are currently promoting AIR, the first project from their Artists Equity production company. AIR, directed by Affleck and starring them both, is due to be released in cinemas on 5 April.