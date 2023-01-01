Kate Winslet and Kit Connor win acting prizes at Royal Television Society Programme Awards

Kate Winslet and Kit Connor won the top acting prizes at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards on Tuesday night.

The Titanic actress won the Leading Actor (Female) prize for her performance as the titular character in the one-off TV episode I Am Ruth, while Connor took home the Leading Actor (Male) award for playing Nick Nelson in Netflix's Heartstopper.

Accepting the award in London, Winslet gave a shout-out to her daughter and I Am Ruth co-star Mia Threapleton, saying, "I share this very proudly with my co-star who also happens to be my brave brilliant daughter Mia Threapleton."

Addressing the themes of the show, which looks at the dangers of social media, Winslet stated, "It has never been a harder time to be a parent, it has never been a more dangerous time to be a child in an online world. So let's hope that the next Online Safety Bill implements significant and seismic change that will fundamentally help towards securing the safety of all of our children by recognising and criminalising harmful content."

Explaining why they picked Winslet as the winner, the RTS judges described her performance as "astonishing, affecting and underpinned by raw truth and painful honesty. A tour-de-force."

Shows including Am I Being Unreasonable?, Sherwood, Derry Girls and The Traitors scored multiple awards at the ceremony.

The 2023 RTS Programme Awards were hosted by comedian Tom Allen at London’s JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Drama Series: Sherwood

Limited Series: Mood

Single Drama: Life and Death in the Warehouse

Soap and Continuing Drama: Casualty

Leading Actor (Female): Kate Winslet - I Am Ruth

Leading Actor (Male): Kit Connor - Heartstopper

Supporting Actor (Female): Ambika Mod - This Is Going to Hurt

Supporting Actor (Male): Adeel Akhtar - Sherwood

Breakthrough Award: Lenny Rush - Am I Being Unreasonable?

Comedy Drama: Brassic

Comedy Entertainment: Friday Night Live

Comedy Performance (Female): Daisy May Cooper - Am I Being Unreasonable?

Comedy Performance (Male): Lenny Rush - Am I Being Unreasonable?

Scripted Comedy: Derry Girls

Entertainment Programme: The Traitors

Entertainment Performance: Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors

Documentary Series: Gazza

Single Documentary: The Tinder Swindler

Writer - Comedy: Lisa McGee - Derry Girls

Writer - Drama: Lucy Prebble - I Hate Suzie Too

Outstanding Achievement Award: Sarah Lancashire.