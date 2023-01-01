Jeremy Renner was 'awake at every moment' of snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner will open up about his snowplough accident for the first time in an interview with Diane Sawyer next week.



The Avengers actor suffered blunt chest trauma, orthopaedic injuries, and more than 30 broken bones when he was run over by his snowplough near his Nevada home on 1 January.



It has now been confirmed that Renner recently sat down for a chat with broadcaster Sawyer about the incident for the ABC News special, Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph.



In a preview of the interview, which will air on 6 April, the 52-year-old described himself as "a lucky man" and added, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I've been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium."



He revealed he "was awake through every moment" of the incident but he would do it all over again because the snowplough was rolling towards his nephew. Renner hopped onto the machine's moving track to get into the cab to stop it moving and it run him over.



The trailer also teased an interview with Renner's nephew, who recalled seeing his uncle surrounded by a pool of blood coming from his head and thinking he was dead.



Elsewhere in the clip, Sawyer listed the Hawkeye star's injuries, revealing that he broke eight ribs in 14 places, his right knee, right ankle, left tibia, left ankle, right clavicle, right shoulder, eye socket and jaw. In addition, his lung collapsed and his liver "was pierced from the rib bone".



"I chose to survive," Renner declared. "You're not going to kill me. No way."



The special also charts his recovery, from his early days in the hospital to being able to walk again with assistance.



The show will air five days before he makes his first public appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations on 11 April.