Melissa Joan Hart helped children fleeing from Nashville school shooting

Melissa Joan Hart has revealed she helped children fleeing from the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

In an emotional Instagram video on Tuesday, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress revealed she and her husband Mark Wilkerson helped those escaping from The Covenant School, where six people were killed in a shooting on Monday.

She explained that they were in the area to attend parent-teacher conferences at another school nearby.

"My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences. Luckily, our kids weren't in today," Melissa said, getting visibly upset. "We helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway, that were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny kids cross the road and get their teachers over there. We helped a mom reunite with her children. I don't know what to say anymore. It's just enough is enough."

At the start of the video, Melissa, who has three boys, revealed that her children attend school "right next to" the elementary school. She noted that it is the second time her family has been in "close proximity" to a school shooting as they used to live near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut when the 2012 tragedy occurred.

In the caption, the 46-year-old explained that she made the video on Monday but didn't post it until Tuesday because it felt "too raw".