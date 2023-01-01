Priyanka Chopra initially 'put a stop' to Nick Jonas romance due to age gap

Priyanka Chopra halted her early relationship with now-husband Nick Jonas because she was concerned about their age difference.

During an interview for Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Quantico actress recalled how mutual friends urged her and the Jonas Brothers star to meet back in 2016.

But despite exchanging some messages via social media, Priyanka was initially hesitant to go on a date with Nick due to him being a decade younger than her.

"I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick. So, I didn't want to engage as much at that time. I was also, like, 35; Nick was 25. I really put a stop on it in a way, because I judged the book by the cover," she recounted. "I was like, 'I wanna settle down. I have been there and done the fun dating things.' I was ready to get serious and not realising my husband is actually a 70-year-old man stuck in a 30-year-old's body."

After some time, Priyanka and Nick ended up attending the 2017 Met Gala together.

"We went to the Met Gala together because we were both single-ish, and we were both going with Ralph Lauren and they said, 'You know, we have sort of couples. Would you like to just go together?' Both of us said yes," the 40-year-old remembered.

Priyanka went on to describe how Nick behaved like a "gentleman" all night - and she was soon won over by his charm.

"I've had wonderful relationships, and my exes were bad, good, ugly, but they shaped who I am at that time. But this last one and the year and a half that I took before I met my husband officially gave me so much clarity on what I needed, not what I wanted."

Priyanka and Nick wed in December 2018 and welcomed a daughter in January 2022.