Michelle Rodriguez grew armpit hair for 'three months' for Dungeons & Dragons movie

Michelle Rodriguez grew “three months' worth” of armpit hair for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

During a recent appearance on BBC's The One Show alongside co-stars Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page, the actress discussed the training she undertook to transform into a barbarian named Holga Kilgore for the fantasy flick.

"I had a blast, it was so much fun. But then, the discipline part of it... I could do without. Fifteen pounds (six kilograms) of muscle, having to train for three months beforehand and then getting to Northern Ireland and having to keep that weight on for five months, five days a week weightlifting, the guy wakes you up before you go to work," explained Michelle, before Chris exclaimed, "Armpit hair!"

After the 44-year-old claimed she “grew three months' worth of armpit hair” for the role, Regé-Jean joked Michelle was always trying to show off her new body hair on set.

"She used to reach for things on top shelves," he laughed, with the Fast & Furious star adding: "I lifted my arms a lot more times than (the) directors decided to let in the movie. I've gotta say, I'm a little offended that they cut out all of my arm lifting! I would point to things..."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday.