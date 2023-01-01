Sebastian Bear-McClard accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women

Emily Ratajkowski's estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

According to documents obtained by Variety, the producer allegedly contacted a 17-year-old girl through Instagram in 2016 and promised to introduce her to actor Robert Pattinson on the set of the 2017 film Good Time, directed by Josh and Benny Safdie.

The woman, now 24, claimed she was left waiting on the set in New York for her scene to be called and was forced to strip naked in front of male cast and crew members.

She claimed she "was utterly stunned and felt terrified. My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, (an actor) whispered in my ear if 'he could stick it in' while the cameras rolled. I said 'no.'"

Pattinson was not present on set during the particular scene, which was ultimately cut from the final version of the movie.

After the production ended, Bear-McClard and the woman allegedly continued to have a consensual romantic relationship for two years.

Another accusation was made about Bear-McClard's conduct on the set of the Safdies' 2019 movie Uncut Gems.

According to a woman, who was 18 at the time, she met Bear-McClard during production and he began "grooming" her on Instagram by using his position in the film industry to make significant career promises. The woman recounted an alleged incident that occurred at the apartment Bear-McClard shared with Ratajkowski.

"Sebastian and I started kissing. Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom," she alleged.

A third woman also alleged that Bear-McClard engaged in troubling behaviour.

Bear-McClard, via a spokesperson, declined to comment on the report. A representative for the Safdies said, "The Elara (Pictures) team were made aware of Sebastian McClard's behavior in July 2022. They took immediate action and terminated him."

The producer is currently in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with Ratajkowski, with whom he shares a son, and is undergoing private mediation with the Safdie brothers.