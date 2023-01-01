Russell Crowe wishes Paul Mescal 'best of luck' with Gladiator sequel

Russell Crowe wishes Paul Mescal "the best of luck" with Gladiator 2.

In a recent radio interview on Ireland's The Ryan Tubridy Show, Crowe confirmed that he will not be involved in Ridley Scott's follow-up, which will star Mescal as the grown-up Lucius.

"It's an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond (his character) Maximus' passing, so it doesn't really involve me at all. I hear that young fella Paul is a good dude and I wish him the best of luck with it," he said.

"I think where they're picking the story up from, a young Lucius, stepping into the role of emperor. I think that's a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created."

Crowe also admitted he feels a slight twinge of envy towards Mescal.

"I don't want to dwell on it too much because it does take me back to a period of time when obviously I was significantly younger," the 58-year-old acknowledged. "And you know, the rose-coloured glasses of that experience now are perfectly crystallized. I look back on it and I loved every minute of it, and that wasn't actually the case at the time.

"I do like being on a period movie set. Stepping into those sorts of costumes and those sorts of situations and stuff, it has great appeal to me. So, what I'm getting at is that there's a slight edge of jealousy, to have that experience that I had once."

In the original, Lucius was the son of Maximus' lover Lucilla and the nephew of emperor Commodus. He was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark.

Mescal will star alongside Denzel Washington and Barry Keoghan in the sequel, which is being directed by Scott from a script by David Scarpa. It is due to be released in November 2024.