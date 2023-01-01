Nicolas Cage denies Renfield method acting claims

Nicolas Cage has dismissed claims that he was method acting during the making of 'Renfield'.

The 59-year-old actor stars as Count Dracula in Chris McKay's new horror comedy film but has denied claims made by the director that he did not come out of character during breaks from shooting.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the film's New York premiere, Nicolas said: "I just don't have that recollection, I don't know why Chris said that.

"I had a lot of laughs in between takes with both Chris McKay and Nick Hoult, so maybe that was his experience, maybe because I still had the fangs in my mouth that made me speak a certain way, but that wasn't my experience."

Cage stars opposite Nicholas Hoult in the film, which follows Dracula's tortured assistant as he seeks a life away from serving the vampire, and explained that the blend of humour and horror appealed to him.

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' star said: "With this Dracula, I was trying to fuse that which is scary and humorous even at the same time in the line delivery.

"It was just how can you be creepy and funny at the same time, that was the challenge."

Cage reiterated how his father August Coppola was the biggest influence on his portrayal of Bram Stoker's vampire and he took pointers from previous portrayals by the likes of Sir Christopher Lee, Bela Lugosi and Gary Oldman.

The star explained: "He always spoke with distinction, he was always very elegant and eloquent, he was always the smartest man in every room he walked in and he knew, and he made sure we knew.

"I think Dracula, being around for so many years, would have some of that aura."