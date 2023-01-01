Nicolas Cage denies staying in character as Dracula during Renfield shoot

Nicolas Cage has denied staying in character as Dracula while shooting Renfield.



In the upcoming horror-comedy, the Oscar-winning actor plays the legendary vampire alongside Nicholas Hoult as his long-suffering servant R. M. Renfield.



Director Chris McKay recently told Insider that Cage used the method acting approach on the set, and said "whatever scene we did he would still be 100 per cent living in that attitude after we stopped shooting".



However, Cage recalled the shoot differently in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he insisted he had "a lot of laughs" with the cast and crew between takes.



"I just don't have that recollection, I don't know why Chris said that," Cage stated. "I had a lot of laughs in between takes with both Chris McKay and Nick Hoult, so maybe that was his experience, maybe because I still had the fangs in my mouth that made me speak a certain way, but that wasn't my experience."



Elsewhere in the interview, the Leaving Las Vegas star explained that playing Dracula in Renfield was challenging because he had to be scary and funny at the same time.



"With this Dracula, I was trying to fuse that which is scary and humorous even at the same time in the line delivery," he shared. "It was just how can you be creepy and funny at the same time, that was the challenge."



Renfield will be released in cinemas on 14 April.