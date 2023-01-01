Hugh Grant names film he wishes he could 'erase' from career

Hugh Grant has named the film he wishes he could erase from his body of work forever.



During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, the British actor took part in the Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment - in which players either have to answer a question or eat a less-than-appetising delicacy - alongside his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-star Chris Pine.



To begin, Hugh was asked to name his "least favourite" of the Star Trek actor's films.



"I love Chris and I've come to regard him as a great, great film star. My problem is, I only really watch tennis. So, I haven't seen any of those films," he smiled, before drinking some ale mixed with Vienna sausage to avoid answering further.



Later, Hugh was pushed to reveal the film he was least proud of or eat a "worm and mayonnaise shepherd's pie".



"The thing is, I would happily shred my CV because I specialised in being bad for decades really," the 62-year-old insisted. "I got better. As you know, as someone in the industry, it's one thing for me to say that I was bad, but I can't bring down the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on the film into it, so that's my dilemma."



Ultimately, Hugh decided to avoid eating the disgusting dish and named 1989's The Lady and the Highwayman as a movie he wouldn't recommend fans watch.



"Film made for television. I'm a highwayman. I'm meant to be sexy. Low budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like (cartoon character) Deputy Dawg," he explained. "When I'm tense, my voice goes up two octaves so Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage went past and go, 'Stand and deliver!' And, errr, it's poor. I apologise to all of my wonderful colleagues on it."



Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in cinemas on Friday.