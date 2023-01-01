Russell Crowe mourns death of beloved dog

Russell Crowe is mourning the death of his dog Louis.



On Wednesday, the actor took to Twitter to post a photo of his pet Papillon, a type of spaniel.



In the accompanying caption, Russell revealed that Louis died in his arms after being hit by a truck.



"This is Louis the Papillion (sic). 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart. Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my father's passing, Louis was hit by a truck," he wrote. "We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him."



Russell didn't share any further information, such as where the accident occurred.



But a number of the star's followers were quick to share their condolences.



"So sorry to hear this Russell. My heart goes out to you," wrote actor Vincent D'Onofrio, while musician Ben Lee posted, "So sorry mate. Sending love."