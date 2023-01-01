Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Christina Applegate to be feted at 2023 Gracie Awards

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Christina Applegate are to be honoured at the 2023 Gracie Awards.

On Thursday, leaders of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners for the 48th edition of the awards, which recognise women working in news and entertainment.

Accordingly, Meghan is to be feted for her work in hosting the Archetypes podcast, while Christina will be celebrated for her performance in the TV series Dead to Me.

“As we close out Women’s History Month, it is important to remember the legacy of Gracie Allen, the inspiration behind these esteemed awards,” said AWMF president Becky Brooks. “This year’s recipients exemplify Gracie Allen’s spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision. Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in moulding the cultural landscape. We eagerly anticipate celebrating their outstanding accomplishments.”

Other celebrities to be recognised at the event include Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and Kelly Reilly, as well as a number of frontline journalists.

The 2023 Gracie Awards will be staged in Los Angeles on 23 May.