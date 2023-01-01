Michael Cera and Brie Larson to reunite with Scott Pilgrim cast for anime series

Michael Cera, Brie Larson and the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World are reuniting to voice the upcoming anime series.

The original main cast of Edgar Wright's 2010 movie, including Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, has signed up to voice their characters for the series.

"One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," Wright, who will executive produce the show, said in a statement. "Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&As, remembrances and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project until now.

"Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski, have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn't just expand the universe, but also... well, just watch it. I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."

Other returning castmembers include Kieran Culkin, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mae Whitman and Ellen Wong.

Scott Pilgrim The Anime is based on O'Malley's graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim. The action comedy followed a slacker named Scott who must defeat his crush's evil exes before they can date.

The anime series will be released on Netflix.