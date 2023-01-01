Hugh Grant instantly regretted eating four hot dogs on set of Two Weeks Notice

Hugh Grant still regrets eating four hotdogs in one go while filming Two Weeks Notice.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, the British actor recalled how he made an error in judgment when he went to Nathan's Famous restaurant one lunchtime while filming the 2002 romantic comedy opposite Sandra Bullock.

"At lunchtime in Coney Island, they all said, 'Oh you must have a Nathan's hot dog. They're famous on Coney Island.' Righto, well (I thought), 'When in Rome.' So, I went off and had a Nathan's hot dog. And it was the most delicious thing I've ever eaten in my life. So, I thought, 'I'll have another.' I had two and thought, 'Crickey, now I've got started, I'll have a couple more.' I had four of these things."

But unfortunately for Hugh, he soon developed a serious stomachache.

"What no one had explained to me is that there is some ingredient that has an effect on a digestive system, famously with these hot dogs. I was, to put it delicately, very late back into the make-up chair. And when I got there, they said, 'Are you OK?' And it was a Brooklyn make-up girl and she said, 'What, did it blow your a*s out?' I said, 'Yes, it blew my a*s out!'" the 62-year-old laughed.

Hugh is currently promoting his new movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which opens in cinemas on Friday.