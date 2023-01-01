Gwyneth Paltrow found not liable for ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her countersuit against Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski accident.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Goop founder was awarded $1 (£0.8) in damages on Thursday after a jury ruled she was not liable for a 2016 skiing collision that caused the retired optometrist to sustain severe injuries.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Paltrow said following the verdict. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

As she exited the courtroom, she told Sanderson, “I wish you well.”

Paltrow’s attorney Steve Owens said in a statement after hearing the verdict, “Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in - this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right.”

Meanwhile, Sanderson told Extra he was “very disappointed” with the result, adding, “It should have been the facts of the accident because as I said, I brought absolutely the truth to the accident. There was no reason to wander from that and it still won’t, and I brought it for that reason.

“I wanted to see if justice prevails in those situations, but it becomes character assassination… It becomes things that you thought were long gone in your life, things from 30 years ago, 40 years ago, that should be meaningless.”

The doctor declared he believed Paltrow’s “assumed credibility from being a famous person” won her the case, lamenting, “Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated. It’s difficult.”